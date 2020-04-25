You left us too soon, you had so much more to give, you were just reaching your peak....Ed Bustin of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on April 19, 2020.
Paul Edward Bustin was born on August 17, 1960 in Ridley Park, Pa., to his parents Paul and Helen Bustin of Ridley Park, Pa.
Ed graduated from Ridley High School in 1978 and received his degree in Fire Safety and Technology Science from Delaware County Community College.
Ed and Terry married in 1981, and moved to Sayre in 1982 to purchase his grandparents’ home. He made Sayre his home and this is where he and Terry raised their three sons in the house that has held four generations of Bustin’s. Ed was a transplant from the Philadelphia area but left a far-reaching and lasting impact on the Valley community.
He worked at Robert Packer Hospital for 18 years, starting as a night shift security guard and leaving as the manager of Safety and Security. Ed then moved on to become the Environmental Safety Manager at the newly built Masco Cabinetry mill for 15 years. But he found his real calling when he became a Bradford County Commissioner.
In this role is where Ed shined — working directly for the people of the community. His life can be defined by community service in the fire service, EMS service and his service to the people of the county.
During his time as commissioner, Ed was actively involved in various committees and boards of CCAP (County Commissioners Association of PA) and NACo (National Association of Counties). Ed was proud to have been appointed by the governor to represent the northeast region of PA on the LGAC (Local Government Advisory Committee) for the Chesapeake Bay.
Ed was involved in the fire service and EMS field since he was 16 years old. He was an active member of the Ridley Park Fire Department from 1976 to 1982. During this time he earned his EMT certification. Upon moving to Sayre, Ed became active in the Sayre Fire Department for many years. He worked as an EMT for Guthrie Medical Transport, served on the board of Greater Valley EMS for several years and was chairperson for two years.
He will always be remembered for his love and passion for soccer. Ed was on the original Valley Youth Soccer Board and he coached the Sayre High Boys Soccer Team for 8 years, including their 19-1 season in 2002. But Ed didn’t just coach, he played soccer until he was fifty and competed in the Keystone Games soccer competitions in his thirties and forties.
Ed also loved craft beer — not just drinking but brewing specialty beer for family and friends. As his sons grew and moved out of the house, Ed and Terry spent free time traveling and visiting breweries all over the East Coast.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Terry (Teresa Clymer Bustin), and three sons, Bob of Philadelphia, Bill and his wife Bri, of Ithaca, N.Y., and Dan of Sayre.
Ed was the youngest of seven children in the Bustin family. He is survived by his sisters, Madeline Dougherty, Jean (Harry) Diener, Christine Fagan and brothers, Jim, Tom (Lisa) Bustin, and John (Linda) Bustin. He is survived by 18 nieces and nephews and their spouses, 17 great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. Ed is also survived by his grandson, Deaglan James Bustin and his mother Stephanie Church of Lancaster, Pa. Ed’s greatest joy in life was being a pop-pop.
Ed was predeceased by his son James Edward Bustin, his parents, Paul and Helen Bustin of Ridley Park, Pa., niece and goddaughter, Katleyn Bustin, and brothers-in-law, Frank Dougherty and Dan Fagan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bradford County Humane Shelter (Route 220 in Ulster, Pa.) Stray Haven SPCA (194 Shepherd Rd, Waverly N.Y.), or the Animal Care Sanctuary (353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Ulster, Pa.).
Ed’s last final contribution was being an organ donor to CORE, The Center for Organ Recovery and Education. Please consider becoming an organ donor.
A memorial and celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
A memorial and celebration of life will be planned for a later date.