Bonnie Lee Spencer, 69, of Chemung, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly early in the evening of August 29, 2020 as a result of an allergic reaction to bee stings.
She was born on August 13, 1951 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. to Jessie Platt Spencer and the late Leo Spencer.
Bonnie attended Sayre High School and was a Candy-Striper at the Robert Packer Hospital as a teenager. She worked for several years at the Waverly Foundry in the 1970’s. Most of her life, Bonnie was the loving, devoted care-giver to her special needs daughter, Kelly.
Bonnie was predeceased by her father, Leo Spencer; step-father, Joe Arcesi; and her first husband and lifelong friend, Billy G. Brotzman.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Christine Wayman of Chemung, N.Y.; her son, William Leo Brotzman and his wife April and grandchildren, Kai and Mia Brotzman of Waverly, N.Y.; her mother, Jessie Arcesi of Athens, Pa.; brother, Bruce Spencer (Barb Stillman) of Athens, Pa.; niece, Ashley Gregowitz of Dallas, Pa.; sister, Kathy Love of Corning, N.Y.; niece, Jessica Humphry of California; sister, Ellen Reynolds of Athens, Pa.; nephews, Brandon and Tanner Reynolds of Athens, Pa.; several cousins; and many friends.
Bonnie loved children and animals. She enjoyed her country home, where she could often be found crocheting or working on a quilt or other craft project. She was very creative. Most of all Bonnie enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her twin grandchildren. She always wore a smile, even when life dealt her a bad hand. Her sense of humor always brightened the lives of those around her and her laughter was contagious.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y.