Dale N. Perry was born in Waverly, N.Y., on Jan. 21, 1969 to the late Douglas N. Perry and Eleanor Perry Marsh. He was a resident of Waverly and Spencer, N.Y. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1987 and was a former employee of Leprino Foods.
He is survived by a son, Dustin Miller, his mother, and brothers Daniel and Dwight of Spencer, N.Y., sisters Ester Sheldon of Bamberg, S.C., Linda Bolen of Grapevine, Texas, Beth Ann Vizcarrondo of Vestal, N.Y., Sheila Spencer of Ulster, Pa., Irene Cunningham of Barton, N.Y., and Rebecca Lattari of Sayre, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his father, son Anthony and his brother Douglas Jr.
He passed unexpectedly while camping in Colorado on July 10, 2019 at Rocky Ford.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.