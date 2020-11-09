After a brave fight against pancreatic cancer, Ronald Dennis Chilson, 50, of Athens, Pa. took his final journey Home with his family by his side on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Ronald “Ronnie” was a loving, caring, and generous man who would give to or help anyone. He loved spending time with family, especially his girls Veronica and Jamie. Ronnie liked doing crossword puzzles on his computer and origami.
He was born on September 28, 1970 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late William Chilson, Sr. and Hazel Young.
He is predeceased by his father, William Chilson, Sr., and his Stepfather Ronald Young, Sr. paternal grandparents James and Anna Chilson, maternal grandparents Arthur and Flora “Betty” Sackett, Sr. paternal uncles Donald Chilson, James Chilson, Harold Chilson, and Michael Chilson, and maternal uncle David Sackett.
Ronnie is survived by his two daughters, Veronica and Jamie Chilson of Athens, Pa., his mother, Hazel Young, his brother William (Denise) Chilson, Jr. and sister Tina Cameron, nieces and nephews, Megan (Valerie Hullings) Chilson, Jackie Cassimore, (Tommy) Clemens, Amber (Austin) King, and June Chilson, Richard Phelps, Kaelan Cameron
As per Ronnie’s wishes there will be no services. The family will have a celebration of life at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ronnie’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.