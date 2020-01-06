But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. ~ Isaiah 40:31
Lyn was born October 20, 1953, in Corning, N.Y., to the late Kendall and Norma Ball Wilson. He was a 1971 graduate of Corning-Painted Post West High School.
Lyn actively sought adventure while living life in New York, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Maryland before finally settling in Bradford County. He walked into the arms of his Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by his family following complications from a brain hemorrhage.
Lyn married his soul mate, Laura Bullard, on October 30, 1971, in Lindley, N.Y. She followed him in his spirited journeys and created a few adventures of her own. Together, they embarked on the greatest challenge/adventure of their life by becoming parents to Kristina Ivanna, Norma Louise, and Joleen Danielle. Their daughters led them into the happiest/most rewarding adventure of all—grandparenting!
Lyn worked in many nursing homes and hospitals over the years as a dietary manager and loved interacting with residents and listening to their adventures. Because of this, he could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Beware the poor soul standing in line at Walmart behind him… or the person sharing his room at the hospital. Even in his later years masquerading as a grumpy old man, he still had a zest for exploring the unknown and discovering what other people could tell him about themselves and their lives. He continued this quest as a door greeter for Encounter Church in Athens, Pa—a position he thoroughly loved and looked forward to every time.
Lyn is survived by his soul mate, Laura; his daughters, Kristina Vanderpool (Mike Merrit) of Martinsburg, WV, Norma (Bart) Silverstrim of Towanda, Pa, and Joleen Caldwell (Marcus Carlile) of Martinsburg, WV; his grandchildren Alexandria Young (Josiah Bennett) of Athens, Pa., Samantha Morrow of New Brunswick, Ohio, Dylan Caldwell of Martinsburg, W.Va., Ethan Caldwell of Dover, Del., Lauralyn Wilson of Martinsburg, W.Va., Matthew Silverstrim of Towanda, Pa., and Evelyn Carlile of Martinsburg, W.Va.; his brothers, Kendall Wilson Jr of N.C., Charles (Judy) Wilson of NY, and Jim Wilson (Anne Comosh) of N.Y.; his sister, Kathy (Ray) Buman of N.Y.; his favorite sister-in-law, Donna Eastwood of N.Y., his brother-in-law, Bob (Cindy) Bullard of N.Y., as well as several other in-laws; millions (or so it seems) of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, etc, including his favorite nephew, Kerry (Margaret) Wilson of N.C.; his brother from another mother, Pete Cartron of Md; and his “adopted” daughters, Cindi (Scott) Webster, Marlena (Tom) Goss, April (Justin) Moore, and their families.
Lyn was predeceased by his father in 1984, his mother in 2013, his sister Diane in 2008, his brothers David in 2017 and Darrell in 2002.
The family would like to invite everyone to participate in a celebration of life —in Lyn’s words, “funerals are way too sad and mopey!” — on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the South Waverly Borough Hall located at 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, South Waverly, PA, with his Pastor, Dan Walker, officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., with the celebration of his life to begin at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Lyn would appreciate memorial donations to either the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to thank the Memorial EMTs, the Packer ER team, and the Packer ICU staff for their care and consideration during this difficult time.
“I’ve heard it too many times to ignore it / It’s something that I’m supposed to be, / Someday we’ll find it / the rainbow connection / the lovers, the dreamers, and me.”
