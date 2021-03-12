Craig Benning Butters, 60, of Athens, passed away suddenly March 10, 2021, at home.
He was born June 11, 1960 at the Robert Packer Hospital to Leslie “Bill” and Lois Butters. He was a graduate of Athens Area High School in 1978, and a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He leaves behind his wife Tammy (Seymour) Butters, his daughter Amanda Butters, and his brother Harold Butters. He was greeted in the next world by his mother, father, and an infant brother Jeffrey.
Services will be a private moment amongst close family and friends.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.