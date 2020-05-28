Cheryl Ann Halas, 75, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Chandler Place Memory Care surrounded by family. She passed away after her battle with dementia.
She was born December 22, 1944 in Athens Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Marguerite and Arthur Storelli. She was the youngest of three siblings.
On April 1, 1967, she married John J. Halas who survives in Rock Hill, SC. She is also survived by her son, Kevin Halas of Rock Hill, SC; son and daughter in law Kenny and Donna Halas of Fort Mill, SC and grandchildren Steven and Ryan Halas.
Cheryl lived and worked in Rochester NY at CVS until 1987. She moved to Charlotte, NC and worked at Barclays America and CIT. Cheryl loved to cook, make the best pumpkin rolls, and be the host home for all family and friends.
Her favorite summer trips were the beach with family and back North to visit friends and family along with the Amish country. She was an avid fan and supporter of her grandchildren’s high school soccer teams.
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lifepointe Church at 390 York Southern Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa.
Following the graveside service, Cheryl will be laid to rest next to her mother, father, and siblings at Tioga Point Cemetery.
