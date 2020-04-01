Yvonne A. Lovejoy, 76, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Athens Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, following an extended illness.
She was born on April 24, 1943 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Raymond and Rosella (Heffron) Ellis.
Yvonne was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. She was employed as a Nurse’s Aide at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, prior to retiring. Yvonne loved Scrapbooking and Coloring.
She is predeceased by her husband, Marcus E. Lovejoy, brothers, Eugene and Jim, and sister DeeDee.
Yvonne is survived by her son Edward M. Roe II of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., daughter, Kimberly Felczak of Athens, Pa., grandchildren, Michael Knapp of Athens, PA and Amanda Felczak of Athens, Pa., great-grandchildren, Samantha Mosier, Frank Mosier IV, and Walter Felczak. She is also survived by her sister, Elaine Daddona of Sayre, Pa., brother, Raymond Ellis of Athens, Pa., sister, Susan Stack of Tupper Lake, N.Y., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, a graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Those wishing to send express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.