Shirlee Gloria Kozier, loving wife of 69 years to Walter S. Kozier, Jr. of Sayre, Pa. passed peacefully at home with her family on Thursday evening, March 11, 2021.
She was survived by her brother, David Balgeman of Morro Bay, Calif. Shirlee was the loving mother of Christine Anne Kozier, Valorie Anne Rohver, Terri Lynn Kozier, JonElle Baskin-Kelley, and Joelle Dennis. She was the loving grandmother of John Van Honk, Eric Rohver, Christopher Rohver, Sara (Rohver) Ratliff, Catherine (Goodwin) Turco, Gloria Kozier, Emily Baskin, Anna Kelley, Thomas (Dom) Dennis, and Nicholas Dennis. She was the great grandmother of Sam Rohver, Noah Turco, Henry Walter Turco, Elsie Ratliff, Ruairi Christopher Ratliff, Leo Kouterick and mother-in-law to Bruce Rohver, Michael Dennis, and Scott Kelley.
Shirlee was co-owner of Kozier Screen Printing (1971-2002), but was notably a master quilter and member of the Endless Mountain Quilt Guild. Her award-winning quilts were treasured donations to hospitals, churches, women in crisis, senior centers, and neonatal units. Shirlee cherished the summer reunions hosted at her home in Sayre, Pa. as well as her entertainment/hobby visiting Tioga Downs.
A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at The Grille @ the Train Station (N. Lehigh Ave. in Sayre) with blessing from Deacon Dan Hurley on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon with light hors d’oeuvres.
Donations in-lieu-of flowers can be made in her name with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.