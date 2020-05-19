Linda Sherman-Bostwick
Linda Lee Sherman-Bostwick age 72, of Waverly, N.Y. was relieved of all her earthly pain and suffering on Saturday May 16, 2020 and is now smiling down on her family peacefully while she continues to watch over them. Linda was the daughter of Edward Sherman & Betty Briggs-Sherman. She was predeceased by her parents; siblings Lewis Sherman, Edward Sherman Jr., & Floyd Sherman; along with her husband of 37 years Stephen W. Bostwick. Her family takes comfort in knowing that many other family members, including brother in-laws; sister in-laws; nieces & nephews were waiting for her with open arms. Linda was the mother of Brenda Wells (Ralph A Wells Sr); grandmother of Kreg Padilla, Aaron Padilla & Ralph Wells Jr; great grandmother to Kai Padilla, Patricia Padilla & Emeric Padilla. Linda’s spent many years working in various Sewing Factories as a seamstress when employment in that industry was thriving in the Valley. Early retirement was a blessing since she had no problem being the best caregiver her grandsons could have asked for every summer when school was out. Linda was well known for her straightforward, tell it like it is attitude in life and left her mark on many. Especially her special friend Robert and all her social media friends. The family has asked Sutfin Funeral Chapel in Nichols to care for Linda and will not be holding a service at this time. When family can gather, they will be laying Linda’s ashes to rest with her husband Steve at the Nichols Cemetery and will make sure anyone wishing to pay their respect, is informed ahead of time of the date and time. Memories may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com