Cheresnowsky
A Memorial Mass for Joseph (Joey) S. Cheresnowsky, 62, of Athens Township, Pa., who passed away on December 24, 2020, will be held on Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. Burial will be held immediately after the service in the Ukrainian Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Joey’sfamily may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com