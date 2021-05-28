John S. Curran, 74, of Corning, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Bath VA Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He loved going to flea markets and trips to the casino.
Born on Aug. 16, 1946, in Elmira, N.Y., the son of the late Gerald and Margie (Morris) Curran. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his grandparents and stepbrother Dennis Morris. John is survived by his beloved wife of 21 1/2 years Joanne (Carboni) Curran, stepchildren Steven and Andrew Reidy, two grandchildren, siblings Judy Morris, Jim Morris, Tracey Morris, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Gina and Mark Corsi, sister-in-law Lisa Carboni, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Burial will be in Bath VA National Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Luckner Funeral Home, Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.