Judith A. Collins, 76, of Athens passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Elderwood Care in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, William E. Collins Jr.; and her son, Aaron Collins.
Judith is survived by her children, Heather A. (KC) Clay of Arizona, William E. III (Julie) Collins of Pennsylvania and Travis Collins of Washington; along with numerous grandchildren.
Judith attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J., where she met William. She went on to work at Guthrie in Sayre as a Home Health Aide for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening. She was a secretary for the First Baptist Church in Sayre for many years before returning to the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Epiphany, 604 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Joe Kuriappilly officiating and burial to follow in St. James Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y.
