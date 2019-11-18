Thomas M. “Tom” Leahy, 82, of Sayre, PA passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 with his devoted wife by his side.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1937 in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Gerald and Frances M. (Laundry) Leahy.
Tom was a dedicated farmer, working on the family farm from his youth to the present day. He was a very quiet person, but a friend to all. Tom loved his family and spending time with them. Tom was very proud of his Irish heritage and was devoted to his Catholic faith. He was a member of the Church of the Epiphany and the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery Association.
He loved to watch the N.Y. Yankees, Notre Dame football, and the Green Bay Packers. Tom also enjoyed working in his garden.
He is predeceased by his infant daughter, Kimberly Ruth; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Naomi and Roy Tompkins.
Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judith Leahy at home; children, Michael Allen Leahy of Carlisle, PA, Kevin Thomas and Mary Leahy of Cary, NC, Julie Ann and Chris Sloan of Hampton, VA, Annette Louise and Ralph Richards of Westbrook, ME, Timothy Scott Leahy of Sayre, PA, Cheryl Marie and Dan Schulteis of Orrtanna, PA, John Paul and Amy Leahy of Elmira, N.Y., James Edward and Michelle Leahy of Honeybrook, PA, and Kathleen Beth and Jason Burnett of Carrollton, VA; grandchildren, Thomas, Kimberly, Amanda, Joshua, Jeremy, Mary Pace, David, Evan, Miles, Emerson, Colin, and Alexandra. He is also survived by his brother, Gerald Leahy of Sayre, PA; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Ken Bellinger of Pine City, N.Y.; sister, Linda Leahy of Elmira, N.Y.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elaine and Ken Tomb of East Smithfield, PA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Judy Tompkins of Shoreham, VT; brother-in-law, Marlin Tompkins and Bill Snyder of Vineland, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, Chapel Road, Rt. 4021, Milan, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Chapel, with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Milan, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s memory to: Our Ladys’ Cemetery Association, C/O 18 McCardle Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
