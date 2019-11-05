Dorotha Stowell Hemenway, 95, of North Towanda, Pa. passed away Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 at the Personal Care Home of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa.
Dorotha was born in North Towanda on July 12, 1924, the daughter of Walter and Mary Stratton Stowell. On October 18, 1947, Dorotha married Robert E. Hemenway who preceded her in death on September 30, 1995.
Dorotha was employed by the Fontaine and Berlinger Silk Mills in Towanda for 20 years. She was a member of the North Towanda United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women’s group, and the Athens and Towanda Area Senior Citizens. Dorotha loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved all animals especially dogs. Dorotha treasured the special times spent with Pat and Mike McLinko, Arlene and Bob Meehan and Jan and Les Warren.
Surviving are her son, James A. Hemenway and wife Rose of Towanda, grandchildren, Senior Master Sergeant Anthony James “AJ” Hemenway and wife Heather and Aaron M. Hemenway all of Anchorage, AK, Meghaan K. Hemenway of Waverly, N.Y., great grandchildren, Trinity, Tamara, Damon, Aiden, and Addison, special friends, Don and Carolyn Brennan.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorotha was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Jackson Cory, Marion Bowen, brother, William Stowell, and daughter-in-law, Deborah Giffen Hemenway.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at noon at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Tim Geis officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral Home.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 in Dorotha’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.