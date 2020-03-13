Lena M. Sharpsteen, 72, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Doris Blake Sharpsteen; sister, Andrea Mae; and grandson, Dontai Grayson.
Lena is survived by her children, Kim (Keith) Merrill of Lockwood, Sue Richardson of Elmira, Donald (Rebecca) Sharpsteen of Athens, and Henry (Katie Hunter) Meeker of Lockwood; siblings, Donald (Diane) Sharpsteen of Spencer, Dolores Allen of Waverly and other siblings; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, special friends, Diane Sharpsteen, Kay Warner and Betty Bennett; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lena enjoyed playing BINGO, her trips to the casino, bowling, Facebook raffles, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Owego Moose, the VFW and Athens Volunteer Fire Department. Lena began bowling in the 1970’s and was inducted into the Saw Valley Hall of Fame in 2010.
Lena was a 1965 graduate of VanEtten High School. She began her work career at Sears in the Triphammer Mall and went to support collections in Owego and Gibbs Insurance Co in Waverly for several years. She moved onto work as a secretary at Owego Apalachin Central School District, and the principal’s secretary at Broadway Elementary and retired as a administration secretary for the Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 to 12 p.m. at Talmadge Hill Gospel Church, 1660 Talmadge Hill Road South, Waverly, New York. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Talmadge Hill Gospel Church, 1660 Talmadge Hill Road South, Waverly, New York with Pastor Frank Wasielewski Jr officiating and burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lena’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com