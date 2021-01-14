Laura Maria (Werkheiser) Shaffer of Waverly, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Laura is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul P. Shaffer. She is survived by three children, Mike (Karen) Shaffer, Wayne (Stacy) Shaffer, and Therese Garcia. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Kelley Carver. Laura had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Laura is also survived by sisters Charlotte Reeve and Judy Yanuzzi.
Born in Potterville, Pa., she married and raised her family in Waverly, N.Y., where she worked as an LPN. Laura enjoyed knitting, gardening her blueberry bushes, and traveling. In later years, she loved spending time with friends at weekly luncheons, playing cards and dominoes.
Plans for a celebration of life are incomplete at this time.
Memorials can be directed to the Waverly Free Library.