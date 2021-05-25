Mr. Glen Foust, 71, of Erwin passed away on May 23, 2021 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Beckie Foust and they shared 48 years of marriage together.
He grew up in Nichols, N.Y., and was the son of late Arthur and Pearl Foust. He graduated from Tioga Central School and was a member of the Nichols American Legion.
Glen enjoyed horseshoes, fishing, NASCAR, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah, and two brothers, Bob and Albert.
Glen is survived by his wife, Beckie Foust; children, Stacey and Michael Allis, Mindy and Tim Martin, Ben and Valerie Foust; grandchildren, Chelsea, Dustin, Samuel, Sarah, Alex and Victoria; great-grandchildren, Landon, Kaia, Tristen, Kaiden and Annabella; five sisters, four brothers and many nieces, nephews.
