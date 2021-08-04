Sylvester Wennie, 52, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1968, in Liberia, West Africa, the son of Hilary Wennie and Bilikula Polson.
Sylvester was very lively, was very funny, and loved to be around people. He loved to play soccer and was a “Soccer Dad.” He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Athens. Sylvester was President of the Salala District Citizens Union (SADCUA) in America, Inc. He was a member of the Liberian Men Association of Indiana.
He is predeceased by his father Hilary Wennie.
Sylvester is survived by his beloved wife whom he married on Dec. 28, 2009, Iyee Dixon-Wennie, and his children Gustine, Miatta, Bilikula, Sianeh, and Arke. He is also survived by his mother Bilikula Polson, four brothers Jerry, Emmanuel, Augustine, and Morris, three sisters Musu, Cecelia, and Theresa, numerous aunts and uncles, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 701 West Pine St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Cox officiating. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Committal services and burial will follow at Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Sylvester’s memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 701 West Pine St., Athens, PA 18810.
