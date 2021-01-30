Loving Always, Always Loved...
Our loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Harriet M. Blow, 79, of Nichols, was reunited with her husband Frank on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
A true Nichols native, Harriet was born in Nichols and loved life on the hill. Harriet was born on Aug. 9, 1941, the daughter of the late Frank Sherman Sr. and Norma Titus. She graduated from Tioga Center High School in 1959, and in 1960, Harriet married Frank Blow. Together they shared 52 years of marriage until his passing on Feb. 27, 2003.
Harriet enjoyed working at Tioga Gardens, where she cultivated many close friendships with her co-workers. She also loved to visit and often proffered her “cleaning expertise,” assisting her friends the Sawyers and Boviers. Above all, she was a mother and a wonderful grandmother who always had a pan of peanut butter bars ready to share. Harriet cherished her family and was not paltry in extending her love to others. She especially loved spending time with children and always looked forward to swaddling a new baby. Harriet had a special place in her heart for four-legged canines, she was affectionately known as the Dog Grandma. Harriet spent her remaining years at Riverview Manor in Owego, where she enjoyed playing dominoes every Thursday. We are so very grateful for the love and care she received there. Thank you to the nurses, aides and staff –
Harriet will be greatly missed by her children: Jeffrey (Michele) Blow and Elaine (Charles) Frisbee; her grandchildren: Heather Blow, Stephanie (Jeff) Welch, William (Alexis) Blow; her great-grandchildren: Nathaniel Hill, Serena Hill, Hope Root, and Emma Root. Harriet excitedly anticipated the arrival of her fifth great-grandchild, Maverick William Blow, due July 14, 2021. Harriet will also be missed by her special sisters: Evie Abplanalp, Shirley Smith, Helen Scanlon, Diane (Carl) Sherwood; her brother: Frank Sherman Jr.; several half and step siblings, many nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
A private family graveside service will be held in the spring when Harriet will be laid to rest with Frank at Bradford County Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may also be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of Harriet M. Blow.
Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.