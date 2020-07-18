Enis Olive Cerutti Lazzeri, 98, of Sayre, passed away peacefully of natural causes, at the home of her daughter Kristene Eller on July 16, 2020.
She was born on March 16, 1922 in Seminole, Pa. She was one of ten children born to Rose (Baldassari) and Frank Cerutti. Enis graduated from New Bethlehem High School in 1939.
After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper for a local garage. After the start of WWII, she, her sister Lena, and two local friends went to work as Rosie-the-riveters at a manufacturing plant in Erie, Pa. She had fond memories of that time in her life.
She married Pete Lazzeri at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Erie, Pa. on July 15, 1944. Enis and her husband Pete then moved to the Rural Valley, Pa. area after he was discharged from the army at the end of WWII. They owned and operated Sunset Grove, a landmark tavern/restaurant/dance hall/roller rink/picnic grounds from 1946 until 1971.
After the sale of their business, Enis worked intermittently at various jobs in order to help finance her 14 trips to Italy to visit her relatives at Lake Garda. She was always busy gardening with her husband in the summers, always being generous to family and friends with the vegetables they grew.
She was a wonderful cook and baker. Enis was known for her homemade pastas, pierogis, and gnocchis, along with her yeast breads and biscotti. She began quilting when she was in her mid-50s, learning the art from Amish women that lived in the area. Enis would often have 3 quilt frames operating at the same time. She made over 100 quilts in her lifetime. She sold very few, mostly giving them to family and friends. When not quilting, she would be crocheting.
While living in the Rural Valley area, Enis was active volunteering for her church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Yatesboro, Pa. Although she never was able to further her education after high school, Enis was adamant that all her children and grandchildren go on to college. In 2005, after the passing of her husband and daughter Kathirose, who lived close to her, Enis moved to Sayre, Pa. to be closer to her daughter Kristene.
While living in Sayre, she kept busy quilting, cooking, baking, volunteering at the Robert Packer Hospital, VA Outpatient Clinic, and tying quilts at My Brothers Keeper (or “Ugly Quilts”), which makes quilt bags for homeless shelters. Enis was a member of the Epiphany Catholic Church.
Three years ago, after her health declined, she moved into her daughter Kristene’s home.
Enis is survived by her daughters, Dr. Karen A. Lazzeri and husband Guenter Bareiss of Germany, presently residing in Waverly, NY, and Kristene (Richard) Eller, Sayre, Pa. Grandchildren Todd Davis, and Peter Eller, Amherst, N.Y., two great grandchildren, and sister Elsie (Ryan) Pierson, Parkville, Md., several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Eugene (Mary) Cerutti in Sayre.
Enis is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose, her husband Pete, daughter Kathirose Lazzeri Davis, son Peter Lazzeri, and an infant son unnamed; in addition to her siblings Joe, Frank, Mary, Rex, Lena, Irene, Thelma, and Richard.
Special thanks to her faithful friend Pam Secrist, for helping to keep her spirits up with her visits and cards.
The family would also like to express a deep gratitude for the meticulous and compassionate care rendered by her caregivers for the past 3 years, Amy, Crystal, Dee, Dianne, Helen, Jane, Michelle, Shannon, Tarrah, Victoria, and Guthrie Hospice.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
The family suggests contributions may be directed to The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, P.O. Box 202 Sayre, PA; Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road Towanda, PA 18848; Epiphany Catholic Church, 304 South Elmer Avenue Sayre, PA in memory of Enis C. Lazzeri.
The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.