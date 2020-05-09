Lester Sidney Smith, 75, of Ulster, Pa. passed away on April 30, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born July 17, 1944 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the later L. Adelbert and Mary Etta Smith, Milan, Pa.
Lester graduated from Athens High School in 1962, where he was a member of the High School Varsity baseball and basketball teams. He continued his education by graduating from Williamsport Technical Institute in 1964 and Penn State University, class of 1973.
In 1965, Lester was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1967. He was always proud to be a Veteran.
Lester’s professional teaching career, included Athens High School, Towanda Vo-tech, Altoona Vo-tech, and Monroe Community College, Rochester, NY, where he retired as professor of Automotive Technology in 2009.
Survivors include a son Brian Smith, a sister June Lane Sargeant, ( husband Paul) of East Smithfield Pa., a brother Leroy Smith (wife Barbara) of Frankfort, NY., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Lester’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.