Perry Jackson Crance Jr., “Jack,” 90, of Spencer, N.Y., went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. He was born in Owego, N.Y., on March 31, 1929, the son of Perry J. Crance Sr. and Merriam E. Crance.
Jack is survived by his wife of 64-plus years, Faye E. Crance of Spencer; one daughter, Debra Chassereau of Brunson, S.C., and two sons and daughters-in-law, P. Jackson (Jack) Crance III and wife, Terrie, of Candor, N.Y., and David A. Crance and his wife, Tricia, of Spencer, N.Y.; one brother, Gerald Crance of Ithaca, N.Y.; and sister Lorraine and brother-in-law Robert Canfield of Dundee, N.Y. Jack also loved and found great joy in his seven grandchildren: Amy Crance, Andrew Crance, Kelsey Crance, Amanda Crance, Jacob Runkle, Kayla Chassereau, and Kim Runkle. He had five great-grandchildren that he held dear: Noel Mosher, Jake Runkle, Jocelyn Runkle, Edward Jacob Hunter, and Henry Hunter.
Jack served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was an avid bowler and was a member of the Ithaca and Greater Valley Bowlers Hall of Fame.
Funeral services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations in honor of Jack may be made to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 (adopt@strayhavenspca.com), in recognition of his beloved kitties, Missy and Mittens.