Joyce Marie Hawkins, 70, of Waverly passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at home after a brave multi-year fight against uterine cancer.
She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Elizabeth Rightmire Hawkins.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Heather (Pierce) Shallis of Boothwyn, Pa.; brother, Jim (Kristie) Hawkins of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nephew, David (Nicole) Hawkins of Colorado Springs, Colo; great-nephew Hudson and great-niece Brooklyn Hawkins of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Joyce was a graduate of the Waverly High School class of 1968, and employed by Guthrie for over 30 years.
Anyone who knew Joyce will tell you she was an avid story teller, with an infectious laugh, and a heart bigger than her body. She was affectionately and appropriately called “Momma Hawkins” by many; nothing was more important to her than spending time with, and being there for, the people she loved.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Hazel Hunt officiating and burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Joyce’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com