George J. Norton, Sr., 87, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born on May 3, 1933 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Henry E. and Mary (Murphy) Norton.
George was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He worked for Ingersoll-Rand, Athens, retiring after 33 years. He loved to go on road trips. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and bird watching. He liked doing word searches and puzzles. One of George’s great enjoyments in life, was walking all over town, especially to Wal-Mart where he would meet and visit with friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Imogene (Vaughan) Norton, brothers Robert and Eugene Norton, Sr., and sister Marjorie Rogers.
George is survived by his children Henry (Donna) Norton, George J. (Betty) Norton, Jr., Barbara (Jim) Canning, and Brian (Dawn) Norton, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Alice McCracken, brother Henry “Skip” Norton, and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, Pa .with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com