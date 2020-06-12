Funeral services for Alma A. Waltman were held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. James Donahoo officiated the service. Pastor Jim shared opening remarks followed by many sharing their memories of times spent with Alma as family, friends, and neighbors. The Pastor shared many passages of scriptures and the message of hope offered through the scriptures. The Pastor then asked all to join him in praying Psalm 23 as the closing prayer.
Committal and Burial took place at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. Pallbearers were her grandson, Clayton Waltman, Anthony Brackel, Jay Fischer, Art VanRiper, and family friend Dennis Zimmer.
A Time of Sharing was hosted at Clayton’s home following the burial.