James W. Lane Sr., 79, of Sayre passed away peacefully on Monday May 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born at home in Powell, Pa. on November 5, 1940 to Dighton Sr. and Mary Lane.James worked for many years at Chemung Heating before retirement. He loved everything about life, especially his family and friends. He enjoyed watching Nascar, hanging out in the garage with his friends and family, and riding bicycles.
James was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Dighton Lane Sr. along with his siblings Dighton Lane Jr., William Lane, Oscar Lane, John Lane, Richard Lane, Tom Lane, Florence “Polly” Tyler, Mary Lena Slocume, and Darlene M. Beherns.
James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Lane. His siblings Dorothy Ann Woodruff, Sherry Lane, Carol Lee, and Daniel Lane. His children James Jr. (Karen Raupers), Lorrie Lane Johnson (Tom Johnson), Shawn Lane, Scott Lane (Melissa Lane). His grandchildren Thomas Johnson Jr., Janelle Johnson, James “Pat” Lane (Megan Crumlish), Jonathan Lane, Camry Lane, Matthew Lane, Kierstin Lane, Gage Carnrike, and Blaine Carnrike. His great-grandchildren Tanner Johnson, Jake Johnson, and Jace Johnson. He also had several special nieces and nephews.
No services will be held to honor the wishes of James. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the LeRoy Heritage Museum, the Sayre Public Library, and Guthrie Hospice.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Karen Raupers — for all your care and devotion to our dad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, PA.