Jordan Christian Garris, 16, of Sayre passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident.
He was predeceased by his sister, Jasmine Garris.
Jordan is survived by his parents, Robert Garris II and Crystal Wade Garris of Athens, siblings, Robert Garris III of Athens, Utah Garris of Athens, Denver Garris of Athens and Krisalyn Garris of Athens; girlfriend, Shanelle Leighton of Athens; grandparents, Virginia Johnston of Sayre, Gerald Wade Sr. of Elmira and Robert (Lena) Garris of Sayre; aunts and uncles, Andy (Mel) Garris of Elmira, Clark Garris of Sayre, Ray Garris of Sayre, Dave Garris of Athens, Linda (Robert) Champluvier II of Elmira, David (Carrie) Root of Waverly, Trudy (Mike) Erlendson of Canada and Gerald (Shannon) Wade Jr. of Lockwood; along with numerous cousins and friends.
Jordan was a junior at Athens Area High School and was attending Northern Tier Career Center for welding. He was working at Beeman’s Family Restaurant in Sayre as a cook. Jordan played football at Athens High School as a lineman. He enjoyed fishing, working out at the gym, riding four wheelers, playing his video games, joking around and hanging out with his family and friends, working on his car and making family trips to Myrtle Beach. Jordan had a special place in his heart for his nieces, Payton and Octavia who he enjoyed playing with.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor the life of Jordan will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. For those unable to attend the service we will live stream the service at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jordan’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com