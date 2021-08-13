Steven L. Streeter, 64, of Athens passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Streeter Sr.; and his brother, Lloyd Streeter Jr.
Steven is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Streeter of Athens; mother, Betty Kowalek; children, Timothy (Melissa) Streeter of Tioga Center, Bradley (Danielle) Streeter of Sayre, Desiree Streeter of Tulsa, Okla., Alicia Streeter of Tulsa, Okla., Trisha (Joe) Burns of Athens and Kasey Humphrey of East Smithfield; siblings, Donna (John) Harbst of Athens, David (Bea) Streeter of Sayre, Jackie (John) Keiers of Sayre, Brian Streeter of Athens, John (Coral) Streeter of Sayre and Katherine Streeter of Athens; grandchildren, Shaynia, Jocelyn, Zachary, Justin, Caleb, Nathan, Logan, Killie, Lexi, Connor, Abby, Matthew, Joe and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Asher; his best friend, Jim Limongelli; his cabin friends, Frank Ardo and Dominic “Juke” Ardo; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steven was born in Sayre, Pa., and went on to graduate from Athens High School in 1975. He joined the Marines after high school in 1975 and served until 1981. He owned and operated Stonehedge Music Company, where he DJ’d many events and did karaoke. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting and fishing. He was a Jack-of-all trades, he could fix anything or find a way to fix it. He was always willing to help anyone that needed it. He was a life member of the Athens American Legion and a member of the North Waverly Chapel.
A memorial service to honor Steven’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Sayre VFW Post 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa., with Pastor Jeff Bisher officiating and where full military honors will be accorded by the Valley Color Guard. A time of gathering will also be held after the service until 9 p.m.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Steven’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.