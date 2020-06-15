Lawrence Glenn Keefer, 60, of Montrose, Pa. went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020 from a non COVID death. He is the son of the late Clair and Fedora Keefer.
Larry is survived by four siblings, Andrew and Mary Theresa Keefer, Sharon and Joe Torres, Michelle and Donnie Duncan, Clair “Buzzy” and Susan Keefer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was a proud veteran with service in the United States Navy. He put effort into making a Facebook group to connect the family and keep them communicating with each other. He enjoyed restoring vehicles, his walks to McDonalds and the Post Office, and was a proud citizen of the USA.
At his request, there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, Pa. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to your local V.F.W. or American Legion to support our veterans.