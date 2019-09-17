David H. Grant of Masaryktown, Fla., formerly of Waverly, N.Y., and Granby, N.Y., passed away Sept. 6, 2019 at home with grace, dignity and in peace at the age of 96.
David’s faith in the Lord guided him daily, and his family roots in upstate New York were a strong and loving beginning that remained with him throughout his life. David was a proud United States Marine in World War II and the Korean Conflict, having served as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was a retired teacher and school administrator for Waverly Central School District. He was a member of the Masonic Brotherhood, also.
David touched the lives of so many…students, colleagues, friends and family with his kindhearted and gentle manner that truly defined him as a gentleman in the truest sense. His sharp mind and lengthy stories were a trait hallmark all appreciated. David’s presence will be deeply missed by his family and those that knew him but his loving spirit and the memories he left us will be cherished forever.
He is predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Roger Ballinger and son-in-law, Frank Saunders.
David is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Eleanor Grant, at home; daughters, Margaret Saunders of Masaryktown, Fla.; Rosemary Plank and her husband, Douglas of Waverly, N.Y.; sister, Harriet Comstock of Fulton, N.Y.; grandchildren, Sara Plank, Lauren Hughes and her husband, Jonathan, Teena Jessup and her husband, Joel; Tracy and Terri Ballinger, Troy Saunders and his wife, Angela; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan, Dakota, Dalton, Jesse, Connor and many adored nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Services were held Sept. 10, 2019 in Brooksville, Fla., at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home. Masonic funeral rites were performed, also.
The interment will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in David’s name.