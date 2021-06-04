Joseph L. Muller, 83, of Tioga Center, N.Y., passed away at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1937 in Binghamton, N.Y., the son of Karl and Anna (O’Neill) Muller.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Dorothy Segrue.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 24 years, Dawn; his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Joann Muller. Joe was a very loving and devoted dad to his two sons, Joseph Muller, Mark (Larisa) Muller; and his daughter, Carolyn Muller (Bob Moyer). Also his stepson, Sean Collins and stepdaughter, Lisa (Greg) Hall, whom he loved as his own. Collectively, Joe and Dawn have nine grandchildren whom he adored: Stacey (Brad) Cramer, Sarah Bianchini, Jimmy and Claire Muller, Andrew, Aaron and Savannah Muller, Charli (Henry Grayman) and Emme Hall. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his former wife, Maryanne Browning.
Joe graduated from Binghamton High School and Broome Community College. He worked at IBM and ERG for many years. Joe was a kind and loving man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends; our dearest and closest friends, Roger and Esther Guimond who are “family” to us; Doug and Maybell Graves, Marvin and Donna Conover, Mary Lou Palmer and Maryanne Geiss, with whom we shared many hours of canasta, movies, meals, coffee and most important conversation.
Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate the life of this loving man.
Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Joe to the Tioga Center Fire Department Emergency Squad. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.
“I’ll miss you Joe Muller, my dear husband; and until we meet again, may you rest in peace. You will forever remain within my heart!” – Love, Dawn.