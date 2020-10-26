William Norman Gilbert, 85, of Syracuse, NY, formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away on October 23, 2020 at the VA Community Living Center, Syracuse, N.Y.
He was born on July 2, 1935 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Marvin and Laura Frantz Gilbert.
Bill was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He was very active in the community he was a member of the Waverly Masonic Lodge where he was a Past Master, Waverly Eastern Star where he was a Past Patron, Sayre VFW Post 1536, Waverly American Legion, Howard Elmer Hose Company #4 and served on the council of St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre. Bill was an employee of the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home in Athens, PA retiring after many years of faithful service.
He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley Muffley Gilbert, four brothers and six sisters.
Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Lori Gilbert of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren Michael and Caitlin Gilbert of Syracuse, N.Y. and Steven Gilbert of Syracuse, N.Y.; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Hopkins Street, Sayre, PA 18840, where a funeral service will be held at 10 am with the Rev. Melinda Artman officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.