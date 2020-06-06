Charles Ronald Bostwick (aka Ron/Bubby), 69, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Thursday, June
4, 2020, at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly, NY. He was born on June 30, 1950 to the
late Gail Bostwick and Doris Bloom Bostwick of Waverly, NY.
Charles graduated from Waverly High School, Class of 1968. He enlisted in the United States Air
Force on March 28, 1969 and was discharged July 16, 1973. Charles then owned and operated Bostwick Janitorial for 40-plus years. He was a member of the Waverly VFW Post 8104 and the Waverly American Legion.
Charles is survived by Claire Allen and his children, Kimberly (Scott) Stermer of Waverly, Christopher Bostwick of Seneca, S.C., Michael (Elisabeth) Bostwick of Horseheads, N.Y., Nicole (Chuck) Bumbaugh of Havertown, Pa. and grandchildren Hallea Decker, Joey Stermer, Alexis Stermer, Julian Bostwick, Nolan Bostwick, Jacob Bumbaugh and Owen Bumbaugh.
A memorial service will be held at later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Waverly VFW Post 8104, PO Box 142, Waverly, New York 14892 or Elderwood Nursing Home, 37 N. Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. 148992.
The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff at Elderwood for their wonderful care.