Andrew W. Kraft II, 38, of Sayre, PA passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
He was born November 18, 1981 in Sayre, PA, the son of Andy and Maggie Kraft.
Andrew was a 2000 graduate of Sayre High School. Following graduation, Andrew relocated to North Carolina, where he was the proprietor of Carabba’s Restaurant for many years, before returning back to the Valley.
Andrew’s children, Cohen and Arabelle, were his life and he loved every moment he was able to spend with them. Andrew enjoyed tea parties with his daughter, and coaching his son’s baseball team. Andrew loved spending time with his family and friends, and he especially enjoyed entertaining them and making them laugh. Andrew loved fishing, sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is predeceased by his brother, Matthew Kraft; paternal grandparents, John Kraft and Joyce Dolan; maternal grandparents, Glen Winslow and Leona Lunn; paternal uncles, John Kraft and James Dolan; maternal uncles, Gary Winslow and Glenn Winslow, Jr.; paternal aunt, Toni Smith; and cousin, Jessica Carnrike.
Andrew is survived by his son, Cohen Matthew Kraft; daughter, Arabelle Drew Kraft; father, Andy Kraft; mother, Maggie Kraft; sister, Angela Kraft; mother of his children, Theresa Coleman; aunts and uncles, Robin and Roy VanAtta, Tammy and Tom Murray, Tina and Joe Sandroni, Earl Lunn, Teri Walters, Traci and Alan Walters, Michael and Barb Kraft, Steve and Karen Kraft, David and Marci Dolan, Christina McCarty, Sherrol Rowe, and Michelle Morgan; godparents, Paul and Kathy Chacona; and several cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pa. with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to the: Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.