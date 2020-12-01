May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and rain fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.
Sharon “Fitzy” L. Sindoni, 75, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Geraldine Robinson Fitzgerald; son-in-law, Daniel Kirtley; and nephew, Kevin Crowningshield Sr.
Sharon is survived by her children, Tammy Kirtley of Sayre and Kenneth V. (Sharon Mincer) Sindoni of Sayre; siblings, Patricia Flanigan of Nevada, Helen Crowningshield of Nevada and James (Luann) Fitzgerald of Sayre; grandchildren, Kenneth V. (Emily) Sindoni, Alicia Sindoni, Ryan Kirtley and Chad (Heather) Sindoni; numerous great-grandchildren; uncle, Richard (Joyce) Robinson of Waverly; ex-husband, Kenneth R. Sindoni of Waverly; good friends, Daniel O’Shea of Nichols and Veronica Bump of Waverly; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sharon graduated from the Waverly High School as the Class of 1963 and 1964. She later went on to get her LPN from BOCES in 1993. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her sisters, brother and her many friends.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Sharon will be laid to rest in the spring in St. James Cemetery in Waverly.
