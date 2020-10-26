Nancy (Fice) Frisbie, 85, passed away Oct. 18, 2020 at Elderwood, Waverly, after a long illness. Her husband of 66 years, Fred, was at her side.
She will be missed by her sons, Harry (Susan) Frisbie, Ken (Debbie) Frisbie, Cub (Deb) Frisbie, Joe (Anne) Frisbie, Marty (Sue) Frisbie, and daughter, Vickie (Rick) VanDerpoel, and “daughter” Caroline Frisbie, as well as her 13 beloved grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Lou Fice, numerous nieces and nephews. She was also Mom to many strays – both two-legged and four-legged!
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the care and compassion of the staff at Elderwood. Thank you. Those who wish may donate to Stay Haven at strayhavenhumanesociety.com, address of 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
Nancy’s wishes were that all services be private and will be at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be left for family by visiting tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.