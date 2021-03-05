”Looking back at it, I can appreciate that life, for all its randomness, has dealt me a good hand and I will surrender reluctantly when my time is up and will sorely miss it when I am gone.”
– This is just one of the many verses Ralph had clipped out and attached in his Jesus calling book.
Ralph G. Lott, age 70, of Sayre, Pa., passed away at the Robert Packer Hospital on March 2, after a courageous battle of cancer, with his wife and family by his side.
Born Sept. 9, 1950 in Long Island, N.Y., he was the son of Harry and Helen Lott.
Ralph graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1968. He then enlisted and served combat in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps Platoon 308 from 1969 to 1971, when he was honorably discharged.
Ralph was very proud of his Indian heritage. Sometimes his Indian heritage would come out and humor us with a rain dance around the campfire. He had a love for animals, especially his beloved German Shepherd Nicka. He also had love for fishing, gardening and camping at the lake. He retired from P&C Foods as a meat cutter after 35 years of service.
Ralph was survived by his loving wife Debra Lott of 29 years; two children: Ralph (Tiffany) Lott, Anna Carberry; brother: Mark (Janet) Lott; stepchildren: Aaron Horner, Alisha (Josh) Horner; five grandchildren: Brennan and Mary Lott, McKenna Carberry, Alexis Ackley, Aiden Varga; nephew: Jason (Cassie) Lott; niece: Heather Lott; great-nieces and nephews: Hunter, Chase, and Sidney.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, special Uncle Ralph Williams, and his faithful companion German Shepherd: Nicka Whitecloud Lott.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
The family is assisted by Thomas Cremation and Funeral Services, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
Family requests donations in his memory be made to American Cancer Society.