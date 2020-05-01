Donald Teeter went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was born on December 24, 1933 in Terry Twp., Pa., the son of the late Clifford and Eva (Newton) Teeter.
Donald was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He served as a Seabee in both Newfoundland and Cuba.
He has been married to the love of his life, Henrietta, for 63 years. Donald was employed with the IR, Athens, for 33 years, prior to retiring. Donald and Henrietta have been active members of Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, for 53 years. Every Sunday, Sunday night, or Wednesday, rain, snow, or shine, you would find them in their “Spot” waiting for the service to start. His grandchildren were the light of his life…you could catch him saying, “they got their smarts from their grandfather”.
In his younger years, Donald loved to hunt, fish, fly his glider and plane, coach Little League, and watch NASCAR. More recently, he became an avid gardener. In the springtime, there would be little tomato plants all over the kitchen, just waiting to be planted. Donald enjoyed collecting guns, lanterns, bullet knives, antique glass, and tools. His shed was referred to as the “Home Depot” by his children. His favorite pastime was reading his Bible and learning the Word of God.
Donald was a huge wrestling fan. When their boys were in high school, he would never miss a match. He traveled near and far to take them to matches and support their dreams. He was so proud of all their accomplishments. More recently, all winter long he would be looking for a Penn State match on TV to watch.
He is predeceased by his infant baby girl, brother, Clifford Teeter, Jr., stepmother, Mildred Teeter, and stepbrother, William Robinson.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Henrietta Grace Teeter, at home, children, David Teeter of TX, Timothy (Laura) Teeter of Pottstown, Pa., Mary-Eva Barrowcliff (Todd Croft) of Sayre, Pa., Mark (Nicole) Teeter of Athens, Pa., Matthew Teeter of Milan, Pa., and Rebekah (Jay) Deaton of Fla., grandchildren, Trey (Brittany) Barrowcliff, Michaela Teeter, Daniel Teeter, Hailee Deaton, Collin Teeter, Zach Deaton, and Ainzlee Deaton, and great-grandson, Ryan Barrowcliff. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Walter Trick of Haymarket, Va., stepbrother, Tom Robinson, Sr. of Wilmington, N.C., and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current CDC Guidelines, a memorial service and burial at Bradford County Memorial Park will be held at a later date. The family is under the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
