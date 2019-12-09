Christine L. Peterson, 86, of Chemung passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She has returned to the embrace and presence of her savior and to be joined again with her husband, Clair, who predeceased her.
A celebration of Christine's life was held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Church, 221 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA with Pastor Adam Hatfield and Robert Strobel officiating and luncheon a followed. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Chemung Cemetery next to her loving husband Clair Peterson.