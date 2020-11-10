“Remember me with smiles and laughter
That’s the way I remember you all
If you can only remember me with tears,
Then don’t remember me at all” – Rose
Rose Marie Elizabeth Kuykendall Stroud Andrewlavage passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the age of 95. She was a resident at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center where she received loving care amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Family and friends gathered there outside in July for a Covid restricted 95th birthday party that she enjoyed. Rose passed with family at her side and the love and prayers of all who knew her.
She was born in Towanda, Pa., on July 11, 1925 to parents Harry and Helen Kuykendall. She was blessed with beautiful red hair that only reappeared when her great-grandchild, Isabella Barnes, was born. Rose graduated from Towanda High School and then worked retail stores and later joined the Navy. After the war ended, Rose returned home to marry Earl Acla Stroud. Together they raised four children and started Stroud’s Plumbing and Heating in Wysox, Pa., by selling a car and Rose’s fur coat in order to purchase a truck for the business.
Rose was a wonderful mother and homemaker and loved visiting with neighbors and family. She adored her sister Jackie Stevens and they often cooked, canned, and baked together. They enjoyed wonderful conversations around Jackie’s kitchen table, where laughter was always present. Rose’s hobbies included sewing, crafting, cooking, baking, vegetable gardening, bingo and playing cards and other games. Rose always whistled while she worked and her great-grandson Sam continues that trait. She will always be remembered for her chicken and biscuits, chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, and her delicious soft sugar cookies with chocolate chips or raisin filling.
Immediate family members preceding her in death are her firstborn son Phillip Stroud, her husband Earl Stroud, brother Harry Kuykendall, sister Jackie Stevens, parents Harry and Helen Kuykendall, great-grandson Eli Ronald Barnes, second husband Joseph Andrewlavage, and stepdaughter Barbara Andrewlavage.
She is survived by her children Brenda Webster-Houck (David Houck), Mary Lou Stroud, and Daniel Stroud and stepdaughter Elaine Fewer (John). Mary Lou Stroud was Rose’s special angel and caregiver through the years. Sheryn Hollenback (Phil Stroud) and Mary Stroud (Dan) remained close to Rose over the years.
Rose’s grandchildren are Jessica Collins (Dave), Erin Stroud (Noreen), Chadd Webster (Sheryl), Seth Barnes (Sheena), Lance Barnes (Stephanie), Chelsea Stroud, Vanessa McClure, and Danielle Maines (Joshua).
Surviving great-grandchildren include Nathan Collins, Samuel Collins, Lane Stroud, Fiona Congilio, Zachary Sorensen, Isabella Barnes, Chase Barnes, Elizabeth Maines, Jack Maines, Victoria Maines, Luke Maines, Amelia McClure, Cameron Chilson, Cooper Chilson, and Chase Chilson. Rose also leaves behind nieces and nephew, Melissa Washburn, Michele Snell, Scott Stevens, Tamara White, their families, and two very special friends, Ruth Franklin and Norma Moore.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances for Rose can be sent to the Wysox Fire Department, 111 Lake Road, Wysox, PA 18854; and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
To honor Rose’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. The family is planning a celebration of her life at a date to be announced. A rosebush will be planted in her memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Rose’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.