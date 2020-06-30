Dean Stroud passed away due to complications after a recent hospitalization (unrelated to COVID-19) on June 25th, 2020 in Carlsbad, Calif. at the age of 69.
Dean is survived by his wife, Lisa Stroud, daughter, Xyline Robinson, brother, Dennis Stroud, sister-in-law, Connie Stroud, niece, Jancy Stroud Brush, and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Jerry) Edward Stroud Sr. and Mildred (Midge) Estelle Stroud; brother, Charles (Charlie) Edward Stroud Jr.; sisters, Sharon Stroud Shannon and Judy L. Stroud Tryon; and nephew, Montana Stroud.
Dean was born on February 18, 1951 in Sayre, Pa. to Charles and Mildred Stroud. He graduated from Athens High School in 1969. After graduating, he served his country in the Air Force and then became a self-employed business owner until retirement. He married Lisa Sladeck Stroud in 1989. He traveled west to live. He loved all aspects of music, especially playing his guitars. He also enjoyed traveling the seaside and birdwatching. He truly loved his family, particularly his two cats, Buster and Bubbie, and was a great brother, husband, father, and friend to all.
With deep sadness, we are not able to schedule funeral services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Diabetes Association.