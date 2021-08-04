Jerry Frederick Olsen, 9/15/1937 – 7/31/2021.
Jerry Olsen passed away on July 31, 2021, peacefully, and surrounded by his family, after a year of living with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 83.
A resident of Fulton, Maryland, Jerry was the son of Knud William Olsen and Margaret Vinson, and grew up in Athens, Pa. He had two brothers: Floyd William (1930-2021), and Robert Lee (b. 1942). He is survived by his beloved and loving wife Rita, daughters Tina Morris (Albert), Diane, and Lisa Dawson (John). He was grandfather to Jessica (Zachary), Kimberly (Alan), and Joshua, and great-grandfather to Allyssa, Samantha, and Wade.
After graduating from Athens Area High School in 1955, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force. During his four years of active duty, he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., where he maintained the instrumentation for jet aircraft. In his leisure time as an airman, Jerry enjoyed roller skating at the National Skating Rink in Washington, and it was there that he met his bride and lifelong companion, Rita Beaudet. They married in 1958. Tina was born in 1960, Diane in 1961, and Lisa in 1966.
In 1959, Jerry left the Air Force to take his love for electronics and engineering to the private sector. He joined Rixon Electronics, Inc., a manufacturer of high-speed communications equipment, where he rose to the role of Principal Engineer. In 2002 the company moved to the West Coast. Jerry turned the lights out for the last time at their Maryland location, and retired to enjoy life with his family.
Jerry continued his interest in electronics at home, and enjoyed collecting and using instruments and computers of all kinds. He was especially proud of being a Lifetime Member of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).
In July of 2020, Jerry was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive type of brain cancer. He was treated by a superb team of doctors, and his family, who gave him the longest and best possible life. During this time, he would say to his family that he had led a charmed life. He had met and married Rita, and together they had raised three daughters that he was very proud of. He got to work on high-performance jets while he was in the service, and he had a long and successful career at a company that valued and honored his talent, knowledge, and impeccable work ethic.
He will be dearly missed.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Collins Funeral Home in Silver Spring, Maryland, www.collinsfuneralhome.com.