Lori Jean Hall, 42, of Waverly passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her father, Frank Shabazian.
Lori is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Hall of Waverly; daughters, Riley and Taylor Hall of Waverly; mother, Frances Shabazian of Waverly; brothers, Steve Shabazian of Melbourn, FL and Chris (Joanne) Shabazian of Waverly; brothers and sister-in-law’s, Harold L. (Linda) Hall of Athens, Tom (Natalie) Hall of Endicott, Alan (Beverly) Hall of Athens, Brandon (Barbie) Hall of Waverly, Joe (Jessica) Hall of Sayre, Ronald (Linda) Hall of Sayre, Cheryl (Chet) Andersen of NC, Laurie (James) Ervin of Athens, Susan Robbins of Sayre, and Anna (Duane) Struppler of Sayre; aunts, Linda (Roland) of Waverly, Vicky of Horseheads; uncle, Jerry (Debbie) Paluska of La.; her four legged companions, Clubber, Jade “Momma French” and Easton; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lori loved her family and she was very proud of her daughters. She loved to tend to her flowers and talk to her friends. She previously worked for IR in Athens for 15 years, Nomack Drilling and was a short order cook for the Towne Diner in Waverly.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of condolence to Lori’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com