Barbara Ann Webb, 60, of Waverly passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Barb is survived by her son, Travis (Dana Kelsall) Lattimer of Waverly; mother, Marie Wasielewski of Waverly; brothers, Ricky Lattimer of Waverly, Ron (Ann) Lattimer of Waverly and Randy (Mary Ann) Lattimer of Oregon, sister, Carol (Kenny) Ebney of North Carolina; granddaughter, Alexis Frisbie of Sayre; special lifelong friend, Bernadette (Robin) LaFritz of Waverly; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Barb was a giving soul, who enjoyed cooking for everyone and spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed many trips to the casinos to gamble and travel.
At Barb’s request, there will be no services.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Barb’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.