Nancy “Carol” Beatty, 76, of Milan, Pa., passed away on August 18, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born on October 9, 1944, in Milan, Pa. the daughter of the late Claude and Winnifred Eiffert.
Carol loved her family and her two cats “Baby Girl and “Lucky.” She enjoyed playing Bingo. Carol and her husband, Jake, were always very supportive of the non-profits in the Valley area, especially the fire companies and attended many of their fundraisers. She enjoyed spending time with her best friend, Kathy Nichols. On many occasions, they would exchange making meals for their families. Carol was an avid Yankees fan and never missed a game on TV. She watched the last double-header the night prior to being hospitalized.
She was predeceased by her daughter Linda Gardner and son-in-law Tony Szlasa.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years Jacob Beatty, daughters Tammy Sue Szlasa Gardner, Judy Gardner, Diana Ink Beatty, and Kathleen May Beatty, son Jacob Michael Beatty, Jr., and grandchildren Alicia, Jesse, David, Keshon, and Leonice. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Linda Eiffert, sister and brother-in-law Theresa and Danny Rinebolt, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.,
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later time. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
