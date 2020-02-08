Lenore Marie Savage, age 93, of St. Augustine, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Bailey Family Center for Caring.
She was born in Numidia, Pennsylvania to Walter Rarig and Reba Yeager Rarig. In June of 1949 she married, Charles Savage and the two made a home in the Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania area. Lenore moved to St Augustine, Florida in 2019 to join her daughter and son-in-law.
Lenore spent her career in nursing having graduated from Harrisburg General Nursing School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was employed by Troy Hospital starting in 1955 and was Nursing Supervisor until her retirement.
In 1986, she was recognized as Nurse of the Year by her peers at Troy Community Hospital in Troy, Pa. On November 7, 1990 Lenore was honored to be admitted to the Commitment to Excellence Club at the Robert Packer Hospital. She loved nursing and her commitment and dedication were recognized as she was named Nurse of the Year and received other commendations for her service as a nurse.
Lenore continued to read nursing magazines and articles even after her retirement. She loved to read, especially nursing related materials, she loved to shop, she loved her cats, and she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Eastern Star since 1954 and attended Sayre Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne Musto and her husband Dr. Patrick Musto of St Augustine; grandson Daniel Brown and his wife Autumn of St Augustine, a special great granddaughter Drusilla Brown of Bath, N.Y. and great grandsons Owen Buck, Robert Buck and Wyatt Buck all of St Augustine. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Charles Savage; parents, Walter and Reba Rarig and brothers, Lionel and Darwin Rarig.
Memorials should be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society or the Bradford County Library.
Lenore was a woman of style and grace. She once wrote, “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die!” Lenore lives in the hearts of those who knew her.