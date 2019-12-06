Erin N. Covey, 34, of Waverly, N.Y., took her own life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home. She is now at peace from her struggles and was welcomed home by her son, Aiden, her grandparents, Uncle John, and “Uncle” Jim.
She was born with her twin sister, Jessica, on January 3, 1985 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Dean and Debbie (Williams) Covey.
Erin first and foremost loved her family. She was passionately devoted to her children and was their Momma whom they adored. Erin was Rere to her nephews and nieces and they had a special bond with her. She was passionate about her love for others and her relationships and was her sister’s best friend. She had an infectious smile which could brighten anyone’s day no matter what kind of day you were having. Erin was not only one who enjoyed making you laugh but would have you falling on the floor with her antics. Her love for family included her 4 footed friends Mason and Ace.
From the time Erin was a child, she loved being around first responders. She was a 2003 graduate of Athens Area High School, where she was part of the band and ski club.
Following graduation, she was employed with Tom Thumb Nursery School. She then began her career in the medical field as a transporter and dispatcher with Greater Valley EMS. Erin quickly realized she wanted more and was driven to be successful and move up the ranks. She attained her Paramedics Certificate and was currently working on obtaining her Associates Degree in Business Management.
Erin served as Deputy Chief of Operations at Greater Valley EMS and Administrative Director of Training Institute. She loved teaching others and was very supportive to all that she instructed and was a vital part of the day to day operations at GVEMS. Erin taught for Bucks County Community College and was employed as a Dispatcher at Bradford County 911.
Erin loved her motorcycle. She recently began racing and it quickly became one of her passions. She was an avid Buffalo Bills Fan all the time whether winning or losing. On Buffalo Bills Sunday, the whole family would be dressed in their Bills attire and ready to rock and cheer for their team. She loved to travel which with Erin each time you began the journey, it was sure to turn into an adventure. She loved going to the beach, enjoyed jet skiing, and snow skiing. She truly loved all kinds of music and would even listen to country when it was persuaded upon her. Erin was a talented trumpet player.
She is predeceased by her son Aiden, 2 infant nieces, paternal grandfather Leonard Covey, maternal grandmother Dorlene Guiles, paternal grandfather John Williams, uncle John Matts, and uncle Jim King.
Erin is survived by her wife Sara (Parker) Covey at home, son, Keaton at home, twins Lucas and Leah at home, parents, Dean and Debbie Covey of Athens Twp., Pa, her twin sister and brother-in-law Jessica Covey and Kurtis Vondracek of Athens Twp., Pa., her nieces and nephews John, Noah, Phoebe, and Elena, her great-aunt Norma, and paternal grandmother Sherill Covey. She is also survived by her family at Greater Valley EMS and numerous friends. She was deeply loved by many, will be remembered always and will be missed by all those who knew her.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Church at 2pm with Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Erin’s name to help her beloved childrens future college fund to: Sara Covey, PO Box 299, Morris, NY 13808 C/O Elaine Parker and please consider an additional donation to: The Code Green Campaign, PO Box 15365, Spokane Valley, WA 99215 which helps those in crisis.
Those wishing to express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.