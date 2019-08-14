James R. Lantz, 74, passed away on May 9, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. Born Aug. 13, 1944 in Sayre, Pa., he was the son of the late James E. and Marian Yale Lantz.
Jim was a graduate of Sayre High School. He served in the Intelligence Division of the U.S. Army and held a long career as a conductor for the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Conrail.
Jim enjoyed a lifelong passion of hunting and fishing on Desert Lake in Ontario, Canada, where he went yearly with many friends and family.
Surviving are his children, James M. Lantz, Waverly, N.Y., Jason Lantz, Centennial, Colo., Nikki Lantz, Tyler Lantz, and Sydney Lantz, all of Kennett Square, Pa.; one grandchild, Colin Ford, also of Kennett Square, Pa.; several nieces and nephews, Vicki Kotchka, Debbie Piccariello, and Kenneth Kotchka; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Jeannette Lantz Velardo, Suzanne Wilmoth, and Judith Patrick.
Private services were held at Desert Lake in Ontario, Canada, with immediate family.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” service for Jim at Alliger’s House of Wings, Sayre, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. for friends to visit with family.