Don Knolles of Sheshequin, Pa., Father, Grandfather, Friend, Farmer, and Marine passed September 27, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Towanda Memorial Hospital. Don was a well-known personality in the Farming Community, working for the Nelson Welles Farm and over 40 years as part of the Perry Maple Front Farm Team.
He was born on June 20, 1926 to Harry F. and Ruth Abrams Knolles and raised on the family farm in Wilmot Twp., Wyalusing, Pa.
A full obituary will run in a later edition of the newspaper. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
